Why did BMC remember 'illegal' stalls after 5 decades?

This paper's front-page report on three stalls just outside the Worli Dairy being deemed illegal and their owners being served notices after 40 years is an eye-opener.

While the report does quote the assistant municipal commissioner of the ward as saying that action will be taken after suitable scrutiny of documents, the leasees, on the other hand, said they had all papers, and wondered how they can be deemed illegal after nearly five decades.

The BMC seems to have suddenly woken up to the fact that footpaths are for walking and have served notices to the outlets stating that having shops on the footpath is in serious violation of the law. The shop owners claim they have seven days to close, failing which civic authorities would bulldoze their outlets.

While we are for the rule that footpaths are for pedestrians — this paper had earlier made a strong case for the same — there is something to be said for outlets receiving notices after nearly 50 years.

If these are indeed in violation of the law, then what were the authorities doing not for a day, months, or even years, but for decades?

Not pointing to these establishments in particular, but this culture where structures are entrenched for years and one fine day somebody wakes up shouting illegal needs to be done away with.

Today, even if these outlets are to be done away with, there is something to the argument that Aarey Milk has put up such booths on footpaths across the city, so why take action only against this one?

Clearing roads and footpaths is necessary, but now we hope for a just and humane solution for those who already have their legal papers. This is not to take sides but to emphasise that justice must be done.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news