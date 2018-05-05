Why did Taloja jail keep Pappu Kalani for six extra months?

He is now back in Nagpur jail to serve a life sentence



Suresh Kalani alias Pappu Kalani

Senior officials of the prison department have asked for an explanation after they found that Suresh Kalani alias Pappu Kalani, infamous gangster and former Ulhasnagar MLA, had overstayed his welcome at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai for six months.

Kalani is serving a life term at Nagpur jail for the murder of builder Ghanshyam Bhatija, but was transferred to Taloja while he was under trial in another murder case at a Thane court. However, even after his acquittal in the second case in November 2017, he continued to stay at Taloja until Monday.

Officialspeak

Director General (prisons) Bipin Bihari said he learnt about the lapse five days ago, and Kalani was sent to Nagpur within 24 hours. Kalani was brought to Navi Mumbai as it was easier to escort him to the court in Thane.

Taloja officials' initial defence was that they had asked the court where Kalani should be kept. However, senior officials pointed out that it was their job to decide such matters, unless there were specific court orders. Taloja officials then claimed that there were other cases against Kalani for which he may be needed. But seniors ordered them to move him, as no other case was being heard on a day-to-day basis.

