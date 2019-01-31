Why didn't you inform BCCI about spot fixing approach, SC asks Sreesanth

cricket

The senior counsel said Sreesanth failed to inform the board but even if he did not do this, the maximum ban that could be imposed upon him was five years

S Sreesanth

The Supreme Court yesterday questioned banned cricketer S Sreesanth for not immediately bringing to the notice of BCCI that he was approached for alleged spot fixing during the IPL in 2013.

Sreesanth, who was discharged by a trial court in 2015 in a criminal case related to alleged spot fixing, told a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph that the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI was harsh and there was no evidence to substantiate the claim that he had indulged in any illegality.

"Why didn't you [Sreesanth] bring it immediately to the notice of the board [BCCI]?," the bench asked senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Sreesanth, after he referred to recorded telephonic conversations between alleged bookies. The senior counsel said Sreesanth failed to inform the board but even if he did not do this, the maximum ban that could be imposed upon him was five years.

