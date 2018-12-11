Why are Anushka Sharma, Radhika Dhopavkar and Nupur Nagar worried?

cricket

Virat Kohli's actor wife Anushka Sharma's expression indicates that an Indian bowler has been hit for a boundary in Adelaide yesterday

Pic/ Amit Shah

Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika (sitting above Anushka) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur appear equally worried during the final day's play of the Adelaide Test match which ended in a 31-run victory for the visitors against Australia.

The power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their first wedding anniversary today and what better way to bring in the anniversary, than with India's win in the first Test.

Virat Kohli started dating Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in 2013; the couple soon earned the celebrity couple nickname "Virushka". Their relationship attracted substantial media attention, with persistent rumours and speculations in the media, as neither of the two publicly talked about it. The couple married on December 11, 2017 in a private ceremony in Florence, Italy.

