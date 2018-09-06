Why do guys double date in a relationship?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My question is why do guys double date when they are in relationship with someone they love and intend to marry?

— Disha J

Are you asking me why men cheat on their partners? Or why it seems as if they're still looking for other partners while pretending to commit to one? Either way, this depends entirely upon how two people perceive a relationship. It seems like there are two perspectives here and being on the same page usually gets both people some clarity about what they think their relationship is really like. Communication alone can solve this and lead to trust.

I like a guy too much. We kissed once on my birthday, after which I fell for him. My intuition tells me he has feelings for me, too, but he keeps asking me to forget about him and shouts about how it was only a kiss. I can't forget him though. I have a strong desire for him and have told him this often. How do I know if he has feelings for me? My friend says he always looks at me when I am speaking to someone, but there is no response when I look at him. He is jealous when someone speaks to me, but is silent when I ask him about his feelings for me. What should I understand from this?

— Farheen K

There's nothing much you can do about it if he refuses to be honest with himself. If he has feelings for you, he ought to tell you about it. If he doesn't, I'm not sure what you hope to accomplish by repeatedly telling him how you feel. He knows how you feel and has chosen not to respond. How you choose to take that silence is up to you, but it may make sense to move on instead of waiting for an indefinite period for someone who has nothing to say. Give yourself a deadline or him an ultimatum to speak up and take a call.

