Why do we argue on every date?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Is it normal for two people in a relationship to argue or fight almost every time they are on a date? I don't think it's healthy and it's affecting our relationship.

Relationships go through stages, and part of figuring out a person's likes and dislikes involves arguments. Think about what stage you're at and try evaluating the positive and negative aspects of your relationship.

My friends recently convinced me to try online dating, even though I wasn't very comfortable with the idea. I met a few guys, and nothing clicked until I began chatting with someone who seemed interesting. He was sweet, affectionate, considerate, and we shared the same sense of humour. I decided to take it slow, and spent a few weeks getting to know him online before actually going out on a date. We hit it off quite well but, when I finally met him this weekend, he turned out to be shorter than me. We still had a good time and have decided to meet again a week from now, but this is bothering me a lot because I don't want my friends to make fun of me. I think I like him, and would like to spend more time with him, but I don't know if I can go ahead with this.

It seems as if you value your friends' opinions more than you value your own feelings. Being shallow about a person's appearance is easy for most of us, because we are constantly told about what our partners ought to be like. Then there are those among us who manage to rise above petty considerations and value people for who they are, not what they look like. I can't tell you what to do, because you alone can figure that out. Think about this guy as a person, rather than an object, and focus on how he makes you feel rather than what you think your friends may say about him.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

