Every year, thousands of students face this dilemma, whether they should settle for what they have got or should they take a break for their dream rank. Ideally, there is no right or wrong when it comes to deciding to take a gap year or not. It entirely depends on one's focus and determination. If a student is confident that they want to pursue only a particular field, and is unable to get admission to the institute of his/her choice. Then take some time to get into the college of their choice, and the stream is recommended.

Also, in some cases, students who have prepared well. But somehow failed to perform due to any health issue or some other reason can wait for another attempt. However, if a person is not sure of their preparation, then taking a year off may not make much difference.

In this case, instead of wasting a whole year, a student must go for the next best option available. After all, for all the science students, a degree from IITor the other science courses is not the only assurance for success. According to some experts, when it comes to dropping a year for competitive exams, only the students who scored well but somehow didn't got the college of their choice should wait for another attempt.

So, if you are here to know Why Do You Need To Take A Year Off After Doing Major Science in Class 12 Below are some of the reasons to it, thus let's check them out.

Why Do You Need To Take A Year Off After Doing Major Science in Class 12? Why do students need a drop? there are majorly three reasons:

1. You got nervous, or due to any other problem you somehow ruined your paper

2. You have already scored a decent score, but still, you believe and have confidence that if you try one more time, you will come back stronger and better to get your desired college

3. You are literally getting nothing this year. Not even a slightest chance of getting something at all. (Because you didn't study at all or due to any similar kind of reason)

So, if you belong to category one. Then it is up to you, I must say. Because there are both the possibilities that you might get a good score this time. Or maybe you will get irritated, frustrated, and upset during the drop year. It happens a lot when all your friends will be on college posting pictures of all the fun parts. But still, all this will feel worth it if you get admission to your dream college (only if this happens).

Now, coming to category two. See, there are both cases. Either you will get all you want. Or you could even lose all you have right now as well. It is like taking a significant risk or, in fact, gambling. I have seen many students from this category performing even worst then their earlier performance. But it doesn't mean that you are going to get worst. All you need to do is to be focused and dedicated enough to make all your dream come true. Or take the best you are getting right now.

Now comes the third category. Taking a drop is like a perfect option for them. As they still don't have anything in there hand. But taking a year's drop for preparation could give them a chance to get their dream college.

Let me tell you the truth folks; you might not get into the top colleges like DTU, IITs, or NITs. But still, you can prove that the expectations are always there. The best part is that you will get to learn much more than them. its like you haven't prepared anything, and therefore you are like a blank sheet of paper. Everything would be new for you and so much enjoyable to study.

This will increase your chance to prepare to the best and stand in the row to get the right college too. Maybe you will struggle a bit, but your knowledge will be enhanced to the best for sure. All you will be required is just proper guidance.

The Final Thoughts

So, these are the reasons Why Do You Need To Take A Year Off After Doing Major Science in Class 12. See, taking a year drop is a very massive risk. Thus you must think twice before taking such kind of decision. Rest, it is all up to you. You know the advantages as well as disadvantages. If you have decided to take a year drop and you are not willing to settle for less. Then I will say stay focused and dedicated towards your decision. You will achieve everything you want.

