I am a 29-year old girl and have been dating a guy my age for over two years. We recently broke up because he found out that I had cheated on him. I did it only as a one-night stand, because I wanted to see what it would be like. What bothers me is he admitted to doing the exact same thing a year ago, and we almost split back then but didn't because we spoke about it and managed to move on. I forgave him even though I didn't want to, and this is how he had repaid my sense of understanding. Why does he have double standards about this? Is it fair? Should I try and win him back after this?

You have already pointed out that he has double standards, which are always hard to accept or explain. Neither of you has come out of this looking good, and I think what needs to be examined isn't just whether either of you is being fair to the other, but why you both decided to break each other's trust. Both of you thought it would be okay to cheat on the other person, which points to a more serious problem with your relationship than just a difference in standards. If either of you chooses to make a move and fix this issue, forgiveness is fine, but you should first have an honest conversation about mutual respect and why you both felt the need to stray.

My long-term boyfriend ended our relationship saying he wanted to be with someone else. Three months after he broke my heart, he messaged to say he had made a mistake and is now begging me to take him back. How do I believe him?

That is something you alone can answer, based upon the history you share with him and the extent to which you are willing to overlook what he did. You can always meet and take some time to understand where he is coming from before making any decision.

