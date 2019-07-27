Why does he think it's not working?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I am a 26-year old with a boyfriend who is 28. We have been together for two years now, and he has recently started to tell me that this is not working out. I asked him what the problem was, and he says he can't be himself when I am around. I don't know what he means because it's not as if I have done anything to make him feel different. I am beginning to suspect he is just tired and wants an excuse. I don't know if he is interested in someone else. How do I resolve this?

If he wants an excuse, nothing you say or do will change his mind. It may make sense to simply ask him a direct question though and tell him he owes you a more honest answer. If he really thinks you are making things difficult for him, but wants to save this relationship, maybe you can both find a solution. As for him liking someone else, there really is nothing you can do about that, but it is still speculation on your part.

My girlfriend and I don't have as much sex as we used to when we started dating. It has been two months since our last time, and she doesn't even bring it up. I don't know if she doesn't enjoy it anymore or if I am putting her off this, but it is starting to bother me. How do I get her interested again?

It's fairly normal for people to lose interest in the physical aspect of a relationship after a while, because it is something you both have to work towards. Spicing things up can happen only after you admit to the existence of a problem though, so I suggest you start by asking her what's wrong. Ask if there is anything you can do to make it more pleasurable, or if she would like you to take it slow for a while. Either way, talking about it is the most sensible thing to do.

