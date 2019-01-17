Why does he want to dine with his ex?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

This may sound like a childish issue, but my boyfriend and I recently had a huge argument because he wanted to go out to dinner with his ex-girlfriend. They were together for three years, and were thinking of marrying, but it didn't work out. He and I have been together for a year now. She reached out to him asking him to dinner because they have still been in touch over the past year. I asked him not to go because I couldn't think of any reason why she should ask him out knowing he is with me. He says she just wants to catch up, and that they are good friends. He also says I am being unreasonable because I am allowing my jealousy to cloud my judgement. Should I just allow him to go and stop turning this into an issue?

Insecurity and jealousy are two different things, and it's hard to figure out what is prompting you to prevent him from doing this. As an adult, he is well within his rights to simply have dinner with anyone he chooses to, but this has more to do with how strongly you feel about your own relationship than the one he has with his ex-girlfriend. You are also discounting the possibility that they really are friends who simply want to catch up, which is what people sometimes do even after the end of a relationship. Trust plays a huge role in how comfortable you are with this, and it's obvious that you still have a nagging fear at the back of your mind that he may choose to go back to her. I would argue that allowing him to meet her would be a better idea, because it would send him a message about trust, encourage him to meet his ex-girlfriend confidently, and come back to a stronger relationship with you. Also, if he ever decides to go back to her, not being able to meet her for dinner certainly isn't going to get in his way.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

