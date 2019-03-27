Why doesn't he want to meet me?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been chatting with a guy I met on Facebook for a month or so. He seems like a nice person, but I sometimes get the feeling he is just playing games with me. We talk about our personal lives, and he sometimes talks about having feelings for me, but always changes the topic when I suggest meeting in person. We don't have any common friends online, so I don't know anyone who actually knows him personally. I don't know if this is someone I know just trying to mess with my head. How can I find out if this is a real person or someone trying to find out more about me?

The anonymity of the internet empowers all kinds of people to do things they wouldn't necessarily do in real life. If this person is not who you think he is, chances are he isn't. His refusal to meet in person makes this very clear. I wonder why you want to take the trouble of finding out though, when you can simply block him. What do you hope to accomplish by giving a stranger access to your personal information? Facebook may be good for photographs of babies and cats, but I would restrict relationships to real people in the real world, if I were you.

I am constantly forced to have sex with my boyfriend to maintain our relationship. If I don't, it starts to deteriorate and we argue a lot. It's starting to feel as if we don't have anything but sex keeping us together. What do I do?

When you use the word 'forced', that's a problem because it means something isn't working out. Sex is great, but cannot be used as a crutch to mask issues that aren't being resolved. I suggest you stop using it to maintain your relationship and see if you and your boyfriend can have a conversation about what the bigger problem is. If things don't work out without sex, you can't rely on it to save this forever.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates