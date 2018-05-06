Why Fabio Fognini loves his No. 17 shirt

Fognini requested his sponsors to put the number on the t-shirt to mark the year of his son's birth



Fabio Fognini

For all those tennis fans wondering why World No. 19 Fabio Fognini wore a t-shirt with No. 17 on his back for his last two tournaments, at Monte Carlo and Munich, here's why: The Italian, 30, wore the shirt in honour of his son Federico, who was born on 19 May, 2017. Fognini requested his sponsors to put the number on the t-shirt to mark the year of his son's birth. Fognini is married to 2015 US Open champion Flavia Pennetta.

