Why Farhan Akhtar deleted his Facebook account?

It is said that Farhan Akhtar did so in the wake of the Facebook data breach row



Farhan Akhtar

Yesterday, Farhan Akhtar deleted his Facebook account. The actor-producer-singer announced it on Twitter. He wrote, "This is to inform you that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active (sic)."

Though he did not spell out the reason, it is said that the actor did so in the wake of the Facebook data breach row. Facebook is facing the heat after a British consulting company was allegedly accused of accessing data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates