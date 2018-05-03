Why Gurmeet Choudhary is ecstatic about playing an armyman in Paltan

Gurmeet Choudhary never dreamt that he would be playing a soldier on screen. His father was determined to make him one whether he became an actor or not



Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary is over the moon these days after bagging a pivotal role in JP Dutta's upcoming war drama Paltan. The actor heaps praise on the filmmaker stating that he captures the real emotion of army life and war effortlessly in his narrative. Gurmeet identifies with the emotion of the story since he hails from an army family himself. He was born in an army hospital.

Gurmeet thus says with complete conviction that no Indian filmmaker can weave such an intricate story like JP Dutta on such a topic. JP Dutta has directed war films like Border and LOC Kargil.

Gurmeet Choudhary never dreamt that he would be playing a soldier on screen. His father was determined to make him one whether he became an actor or not. Gurmeet reveals he passed the running test during the recruitment drive and was selected for the medical test 2-3 days later but left for Mumbai instead. He says father was furious about this saying that very few people pass the running test, yet you decided to abandon it.

Gurmeet called his dad upon getting a part in the film and the latter was overcome with joy as he is a fan of the filmmaker himself. The actor clarified that Paltan isn't based on the 1962 war but the one that took place on 1967.

Gurmeet Choudhary said that JP Datta treated him and his co-stars as army personnel during the filming of Paltan. They were required to eat together and and travel together in one bus, which took them from their hotel to the sets. This he says was done to build camaraderie between them. Paltan is set to hit theatres soon.

