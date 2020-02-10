Why has Poonam Pandey filed a case against Raj Kundra?

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is in trouble as he has landed in a legal soup. The case has been filed by Poonam Pandey who has stated she got multiple phone calls, asking her to strip from across the country, including Karachi. One of the other accused is Kundra's manager, Saurabh Kushwah.

Pandey has stated her app was managed by Kundra's company, with whom she signed a contract. The actress has also alleged that despite ending the contract, the app was still active. The complaint goes further as she accused Kundra and her associate of leaking her contact on the said app, due to which she had to deal with numerous phone calls.

The reason why she had to move to the Bombay High Court was that the police refused to register a FIR. She cut all ties with the aforementioned company in December 2019 Pandey states that not only phone calls, she also started getting obscene messages and videos, adding to her miseries.

Kundra and his associate are yet to react on the matter.

