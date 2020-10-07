Why has there been no solution to deadly manholes?

Old horrors have come back to haunt Mumbai. A woman slipped into an open manhole in Ghatkopar and her body emerged at Haji Ali."

It naturally brings back the memories of a monsoon story when a top doctor fell into an open manhole and his body was discovered at Worli, a couple of days later. It is a story that still makes one's hair stand on end. That some locals had decided it was prudent to remove manhole covers so that the floodwaters dissipate quicker is another matter altogether.

Now, just a couple of years later, we have a similar case. So, what are the takeaways from the unfortunate doctor's case?

Investigations are still on when it comes to this particular woman from Ghatkopar. Yet, it is unfathomable as to why we do not have strong manhole covers that cannot be moved except by authorities. One does not know for certain what has happened. A report in this paper stated that the cover was of inferior quality and came off in the rain. Whatever these so-called investigations bring forth, why is it not possible for the BMC to solve the manhole and open gutter problem once and for all? In fact, by terming it a problem we greatly downplay it. These are death traps and it is time to call them what they are.

Solutions need to be found with the same urgency that befits a life-and-death situation. It needs will, vision and finally, implementation.

A country that wants to send people to the moon and for space exploration missions, cannot find a viable, feasible and permanent solution to close manholes permanently? So that they may only be opened by designated personnel for specific jobs? Can we have an alarm system inside for whenever a manhole is opened? Can we have two- or three-layer safety measures? Whatever the answers, we need a final workable solution immediately.

