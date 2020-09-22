Why Hrithik Roshan is proud of himself

Actor Hrithik Roshan cannot stop gushing over the latest selfie he shot. In the image he posted on Instagram, Hrithik looks dapper in a black T-shirt and cap. "Ye selfie hai. Camre ka button mere haath main hai (this is a selfie. I have the button for the camera in my hand). Waah! I am proud of myself," he wrote alongside the image.

The actor had earlier shared a suited-up snapshot on the photo-sharing website. The picture received over 2.6 million likes.

Hrithik was last seen on screen in the 2019 action blockbuster, "War", along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

