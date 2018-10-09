Why Indian travellers prefer curated homestays for their short-duration

travel

You donât need to budget and plan for them the way you would with a longer holiday; all that you need to do is to take your car out, or hop onto a bus or train to a nearby destination and chill for the weekend

In this fast-paced world with 24x7 connectivity, everyone needs and deserves a break from their hectic lifestyles to relax, refresh, and rejuvenate themselves. Weekend getaways are the perfect way of doing just that. You don’t need to budget and plan for them the way you would with a longer holiday; all that you need to do is to take your car out, or hop onto a bus or train to a nearby destination and chill for the weekend. This flexibility is one of the prime reasons why impulsive breaks over the course of weekends or extended holidays are becoming increasingly popular amongst Indian travellers.

Home away from home: Why Indian travellers are choosing homestays over hotels These quick trips are best enjoyed in the company of those near and dear, be it close friends or family members. The very nature of getaways makes it possible to work around everyone’s busy schedules and organise such gatherings in a way that isn’t possible with longer holidays. Therefore, this works out to be one of the best ways for a group to spend quality time together, and is a great way to bond and reconnect with people who mean the most to you and those that you have the most fun with! With time at a premium, it is important to have an environment that is conducive to effortless interactions amongst the group. Exclusivity and privacy become the operative words. This is something that hotels are fundamentally unequipped to provide. Hotel stays are highly standardised and do not provide the kind of flexibility and personal space that is ideal for vacationing with a group.

Amit Damani, Co-founder, Vista Rooms says, "This is a prime reason why homestays are emerging as a viable and increasingly popular alternative to hotel stays for groups of people. Homestays can match all the amenities that a hotel can provide – in-house theatre, swimming pool, gym, yoga bay – while providing a level of privacy and intimacy that the latter cannot replicate. The kitchen is completely under the guests’ control, giving them the option of choosing the dishes that they’d like to prepare, whether they want to cook, ask an in-house chef to prepare a meal or order in. Such flexibility is particularly ideal for travellers with young children, or groups with senior citizens. Most holiday homes are also pet-friendly and provide large, open spaces for furry friends to play around. Having an entirely private space allows guests to choose the kind of experience that they’d want to have, from quiet retreats that heal the soul to crazy parties that last through the weekend."

Nature, beauty, luxury: The reasons why homestays are gaining popularity with corporates Another aspect that adds to the allure of holiday homes, particularly luxury homestays, is the scenic beauty that often surrounds them. Most such homestays are located in the lap of nature, built as a holiday home by their owners, complete with stunning interiors and beautiful surrounding vistas.

Not only are they extremely peaceful and serene, but also extremely photogenic. Moreover, every homestay has a unique story behind it, deeply rooted in the local culture and flavour. Guests also find it interesting to discover and explore how others design their homes. The unique proposition that they represent as getaway holidaying accommodations is even

attracting corporate businesses. The intimate environment is perfect for office retreats, offsites, and strategy planning sessions. Homestays also provide a uniquely ideal backdrop for shoots conducted by wedding photographers, fashion and lifestyle brands, and TV/movie crews.

Damani says, "The exponential increase in the number of homestays booked by a travelling group to celebrate special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries is a testament to how appealing the concept of holiday homes is to India’s growing travel audience. The market for homestays is expected to see a healthy growth in the near future, and players such as Airbnb and Vista Rooms are nurturing greater trust in its unique proposition in various ways. While the former has created a trusted marketplace where guests can view reviews from other guests, the latter is bringing its extensive experience as a hospitality brand to manage, maintain, and service the holiday homes under its care. Their continued efforts and growing market acceptance are positive signs for the future of homestays in India, and we can look forward to many more uperlative, differentiated travel experiences in the times to come."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates