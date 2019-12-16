'Why is BJP acting against Savarkar's philosophy?'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

With Rahul Gandhi's remark on Veer Savarkar creating a storm before the winter session of the state legislature takes off today, when CM Uddhav Thackeray was asked to clarify it, he hit back at Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis asking him why the BJP was acting against Savarkar's philosophy of keeping the country united by amending the citizenship law that has led to violence across states. The BJP-led Opposition boycotted the CM's customary tea party in protest against Gandhi's remark.

"We have clarified our position on Savarkar. Our thoughts on Savarkar will never change. But I want to ask the BJP why it has created an atmosphere of fear by amending the citizenship law. Why have they made the minority in neighbouring countries insecure? Instead of amending the law, the Centre could have cautioned the countries against troubling the minorities (of Indian origin).

The law is against Savarkar's philosophy of integrated India," said Thackeray. He also said the three parties were different but were bound by a common minimum programme. "We are different yet together in working for the development of Maharashtra," he said. Fadnavis said, "The party that spoke very highly of Savarkar hasn't said what is expected of it. What kind of deal is this? They say the Congress should respect Savarkar because the Sena respects Gandhi and Nehru... Instead they should say that the Congress must respect Savarkar come what may."

