Why is director Reema Kagti hiding her face?

Gold director Reema Kagti, who was recently spotted with actor Akshay Kumar, decided to do a cover-up act for the shutterbugs



Akshay Kumar and Reema Kagti

We wonder why Reema Kagti chooses to remain incognito while leaving Ritesh Sidhwani's office with Akshay Kumar? However, it is the duo's tomfoolery that makes us do a double take

Other celebs...



Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Seal it with a kiss

At an event to spread the message of fitness, Shilpa Shetty proves that love goes a long way in promoting good health. The gorgeous diva makes us wonder why we don't see more of her on screen

Hair woes, is it?

A glamorous-looking Chitrangada Singh seems unimpressed with what she sees in the mirror at a dance reality show's shoot. We wonder what our camera lens is missing? Rani Mukerji's carefree attitude as she jiggies with a participant is in stark contrast with the former's

Friend alert!

This candid snapshot – of Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Pandey's daughters Shanaya and Ananya respectively – warms our hearts

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates