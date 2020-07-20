Why is Shekhawat resisting giving his voice sample: Maken

The Congress on Sunday upped the ante on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's alleged role in the attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan and demanded his resignation or removal from the Union Cabinet.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken put forth pointed questions to the BJP and asked why Shekhawat was still a union minister and "resisting" to come forward to give his voice sample after his name cropped up in the audio clippings related to horse-trading of MLAs in the desert state.

"Isn't it the moral duty of the Prime Minister to divest Shekhawat of his portfolio so that he doesn't interfere in the fair investigation in this case? Also, why is he shying from giving a voice sample despite registration of a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act?" Maken said.

3 MLAs dashed Pilot's hopes

Amid the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, at the centre of attention are three Congress MLAs who switched their loyalties at the last minute and dashed Pilot's hopes of pulling the rug from under the Gehlot government in the state.

MHA seeks phone tapping report

The MHA has sought a detailed report from the Rajasthan government over the alleged phone tapping issue in the state, said sources. The ministry has asked Rajasthan chief secretary to submit the report by next week.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever