Why is tennis babe Eugenie Bouchard eating pizza with soya sauce?

Eugenie Bouchard

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard, 24, sent social media into a tizzy recently when she posted a picture of a slice of pizza dipped in soya sauce. "Pizza dipped in soy sauce. I'm telling you," she captioned the picture, much to the dismay of most of 1.7 million followers who cringed at the pizza-soya sauce combo. "Nooooo," wrote one of Genie's followers, "Blasphemy" cried another.

However, the CEO of Japanese soya sauce brand, Kikkoman, posted a video to try out the combination and then agreed with the tennis star. "Ignore the doubters. We tested this out and came to the conclusion that you are right (and also that you are indeed our spirit animal," wrote the CEO to Bouchard, who was excited and wrote back: "THIS IS AMAZING."

