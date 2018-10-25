Why is the UK police hunting for Ross Geller?

hollywood

Search for Friends actor David Schwimmer's lookalike sends social media into a tizzy

Fans of the celebrated sitcom Friends had a ball when a social media post of a suspected robber went viral. Authorities in Blackpool, England are on the hunt for a robber who noticeably looks like Friends actor David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross Geller.

Fans of the classic sitcom made the comparison immediately after the picture of the suspect was posted online by police for a crime that occurred in September. The social media post — serious in nature — kicked off a string of jokes about Schwimmer's character falling on hard times.

The post has been shared more than 73,000 times and has over 1,14,000 comments. The post was so overwhelmed with Friends jokes, that the Blackpool police too weighed in, commenting: "Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses," they wrote. "We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date."

73,000

Number of times the post had been shared till yesterday

