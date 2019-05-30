PrayForNesamani: Who is Nesamani and why is the world praying for him?

regional-cinema

Who is Nesamani? Why are people praying for him? Why in the world is #PrayForNesamani trending? Find out here!

#PrayForNesamani

It's now common for the most bizarre things to trend on Twitter. And this trend is no different. #Pray ForNesamani has been trending for quite some time now, and many are confused with what it means. Don't worry, nobody is grievously ill or injured like the hashtag seems to indicate. It's quite funny, in fact, once you know what it's all about.

It all started when a page on Facebook called Civil Engineering Learners shared a picture of a hammer and asked the question, "What is the name of the tool in your country?"

One person quickly commented on the photo saying Contractor Nesamani was injured by it. Next thing you know, all hell broke loose. People started asking after poor Nesamani's health, which soon snowballed into the hashtag Pray For Nesamani.

Now, let us tell you that Contractor Nesamani is a fictional character from the 2001 Tamil film Friends. The film stars Vijay, Suriya and comedian Ramesh Kanna, and had Vadivelu playing the role of Contractor Nesamani. The scene shows Nesamani having trouble with his clumsy assistants in the movie. In the scene, he is hit by a hammer dropped by one of his employees, and this is the iconic moment that has led to countless hilarious memes.

Here, watch the video yourself. Skip to 6:06 and watch till 6:36 to know what the video is all about.

Funny, isn't it? What's funnier is how people can turn even the most banal thing into hilarious memes and trends on the internet!

Twitter users also had a field day sharing memes on #PrayForNesamani. Check out a few:

#Nesamani Is an emotion — GOWTHAM EMPIRE (@gowthamneilamba) May 30, 2019

Melisandre has come to Chennai to bring back #Nesamani from the death with help of the Lord of the Lights!

The night is dark and full of terrors!#Pray_for_Neasamani #PrayForNesamani #Pray_for_Nesamani #à®¨à¯ÂÂà®ÂÂà®®à®£à®¿ pic.twitter.com/ey1SVKF345 — Contractor Zaufer Sadiq (@Am_Zauf) May 30, 2019

The trend has gone so far that Twitter users have started using the word 'Contractor' in their handles! Well, welcome to the bizarro world of social media.

