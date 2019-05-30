#PrayForNesamani: Who is Nesamani and why is the world praying for him?
Who is Nesamani? Why are people praying for him? Why in the world is #PrayForNesamani trending? Find out here!
It's now common for the most bizarre things to trend on Twitter. And this trend is no different. #Pray ForNesamani has been trending for quite some time now, and many are confused with what it means. Don't worry, nobody is grievously ill or injured like the hashtag seems to indicate. It's quite funny, in fact, once you know what it's all about.
It all started when a page on Facebook called Civil Engineering Learners shared a picture of a hammer and asked the question, "What is the name of the tool in your country?"
One person quickly commented on the photo saying Contractor Nesamani was injured by it. Next thing you know, all hell broke loose. People started asking after poor Nesamani's health, which soon snowballed into the hashtag Pray For Nesamani.
Now, let us tell you that Contractor Nesamani is a fictional character from the 2001 Tamil film Friends. The film stars Vijay, Suriya and comedian Ramesh Kanna, and had Vadivelu playing the role of Contractor Nesamani. The scene shows Nesamani having trouble with his clumsy assistants in the movie. In the scene, he is hit by a hammer dropped by one of his employees, and this is the iconic moment that has led to countless hilarious memes.
Here, watch the video yourself. Skip to 6:06 and watch till 6:36 to know what the video is all about.
Funny, isn't it? What's funnier is how people can turn even the most banal thing into hilarious memes and trends on the internet!
Twitter users also had a field day sharing memes on #PrayForNesamani. Check out a few:
Two things learned from #Nesamani— hariram (@HariRam_vj) May 30, 2019
1. Never trust anyone.
2. Never depend on anyone.#Pray_for_Neasamani pic.twitter.com/HQwUoPiGJV
#Nesamani Is an emotion— GOWTHAM EMPIRE (@gowthamneilamba) May 30, 2019
Melisandre has come to Chennai to bring back #Nesamani from the death with help of the Lord of the Lights!— Contractor Zaufer Sadiq (@Am_Zauf) May 30, 2019
The night is dark and full of terrors!#Pray_for_Neasamani #PrayForNesamani #Pray_for_Nesamani #à®¨à¯ÂÂà®ÂÂà®®à®£à®¿ pic.twitter.com/ey1SVKF345
Sorry for landing on #Nesamani’s head.. #SenseOfHammer pic.twitter.com/E8FaMQJPF7— Sense of Hammer (@SenseOfHammer) May 30, 2019
#Nesamani overtakes the #WorldCup2019 !!! Omg !!— Contractor Hari krishna (@harryyybarryyy) May 30, 2019
Until our beloved chithappu #Nesamani recovers....lets all add Contractor to our names.#Pray_for_Neasamani #Pray_For_Nesamani#Nesamani #Where_is_Mugilan— Smvenkatesh (@Smvenkatesh2) May 30, 2019
The trend has gone so far that Twitter users have started using the word 'Contractor' in their handles! Well, welcome to the bizarro world of social media.
