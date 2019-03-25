'Why isn't this boy asking me out yet?'

dr-love

He is very comfortable with me and holds my hand at times, but I am not sure if he likes me or is just a friendly person

I am a little confused about someone I met a few weeks ago. He was introduced to me by a friend, and we chatted for a while and decided to go on a date a week later. We have met a few times since and always have a good time. I am trying to understand his body language though. He is very comfortable with me and holds my hand at times, but I am not sure if he likes me or is just a friendly person. Our dates don't end in anything conclusive, and he hasn't said anything about whether he wants us to consider a relationship or not. How do I figure this out? Should I ask him directly? I know this is a fairly new situation, so should I just be patient and wait for him to make the first move?

I am as confused as you are, because I'm not sure what the problem is. This is someone you met fairly recently, as you admit, and with whom you have gone on a couple of dates. If he's being friendly, that's a good thing. If he says he wants to meet you again, that's a good thing too. What are your feelings towards him? Do you like him? Are you interested in a relationship? Why jump to conclusions without giving him the benefit of doubt? If he wants to say something, he will when he's comfortable. If you want to say something first, what's stopping you?

Is there a reason why my girlfriend isn't as happy about our physical intimacy as I am? She doesn't share the same enthusiasm for sex that I do. I am sure she loves me, but this worries me. What should I do?

If she's unhappy or not as enthusiastic about it, the two of you clearly need to be more open about your wants and desires. It may take a while for her to share that same enthusiasm, but not discussing it won't make the problem go away.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

