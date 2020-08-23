Why Kangana Ranaut is always misunderstood for a French!

Reminiscing about a trip to Paris, France, actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday revealed how she is always misunderstood for a French person. The 'Queen' actor shared some never-seen-before pictures on Twitter through her team's handle and said, "Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America, Europe, Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in French."

Talking further about what people assume when they tell them that she's Indian, the 'Panga' actor added, "when I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from northeast everyone assume they are chinese."

Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America,Europe,Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in french when I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from north east everyone assume they are chinese. pic.twitter.com/yRczdZd7rc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 23, 2020

Ranaut took a walk down the memory lane as she posted pictures from some of the cherished moments in France. In the first picture, Kangana is seen smilingly posing in a hotel lobby as she sports a light purple dress, on the other hand, the other pictures show the actor posing with her friends while she sat with her friends and they posed at the dinner table.

More than 17 thousand netizens liked the post on the micro-blogging site. Earlier, the 'Gangster' star announced her Twitter debut and expressed her excitement while she asked fans for their support.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever