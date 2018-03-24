Why Kapil Sharma cancelled shoot with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani?

A birdie from the set chirps to say that Kapil has been suffering from anxiety pangs on the eve of the show's launch.

Yesterday, Kapil Sharma was slated to shoot with the Baaghi 2 duo, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The comedian did not turn up for the shoot and the channel claimed it had to be cancelled due to technical issues. A birdie from the set chirps to say that Kapil has been suffering from anxiety pangs on the eve of the show's launch. Sunil Grover's recent outburst on social media has also added to his woes.

Just a few days ago, Kapil Sharma was to hold a presser to launch his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Late Monday night, the channel informed that due to a technical glitch, the event was postponed. What's happening Kapil paaji?

