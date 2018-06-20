Why kids should do yoga at an early stage

Yoga may come naturally to babies and also to toddlers. If you observe them carefully the changes in their positions will trace the yoga postures

There was a time when it was thought that yoga was for the old and ailing and especially for those who had limited range of activities. But we soon saw a revolution happening with yoga becoming a favorite among the little tots too. Parents are enthused about it and are encouraging their kids to take up yoga. Let us get to know how to start yoga with kids, what is the right age to do so, and what can be done. Here yoga teacher Amogh Shinde, at FIT360 Kids Health and Fitness clears the air.

Yoga may come naturally to babies and also to toddlers. If you observe them carefully the changes in their positions will trace the yoga postures. As babies grow, their attention is rerouted to various learning things. The right time to start yoga could be 3 years and above. That’s the reason it is important for them to get introduced to yoga activities at a very tender age. This helps them to cultivate the practice, of yoga since it is beneficial for them to deal with their physiological as well as physical health.

Now when you introduce yoga to kids it is important to start slow but to be consistent. The first step is to select an asana that you want them to practice. Like for instance,in “ jungle theme asana” kids do the humming beesound to get a clear vocal. The 'butterfly asana', where kids have to fold their legs and start flapping them, is a magical asana as it makes their legs strong.

While kids are practicing a pose make sure to correct their posture in the early stages since this will help them to practice it correctly as they advance further. If the alignment of their posture is not corrected at an early stage it may affect their overall posture later.

Moreover, it is important to ensure that the correct breathing pattern is followed by kids while doing the asanas. Each asana is followed by a counter posture, which will help their bodies to relax, and comfort the muscles and joint soreness.

Try to introduce new asanas in creative ways. Use props or other techniques to make the practice fun loving. Keeping in mind the level of difficulty that can be endured by kids will help to avoid injuries. Don’t try to train your kids, instead send them to an expert who can help them to develop an interest in yoga.

Few asanas for kids:

ABC Yoga: We make kids to roll their tongue and say A to Z. This helps them with clear speech and is best for vocals. And this is to be followed once a day.

Tatkaraasana: We place a candle in front at a proper distance and ask them to watch the flame of the candle. This asana helps for clear and better vision and improves concentration. It also develops the ability to hold a stand in a changing situation in life. This has to be done for 2 minutes max or till the eyes start watering. And very important to note is that this asana has to be done under thesupervision of elders.

Yoga benefits your kids in various ways. It helps with the child’s posture correction, which should be done at an early age for a better lifestyle. It helps the kids to improve their concentration and focus. They understand how to use their bodies in a healthy way. They can manage their stress through breathing awareness, meditation and healthy movement. It boosts their stamina and calms their mind to live a mindful life.

When kids indulge in the practice right from an early age it helps them to grow in a self-aware and mindful environment. This helps them to face the world with confidence, and they are comfortable with their own body and skin. Although yoga has immense benefits for all the age groups, it can do wonders if kids start doing it at an early age. It is important to say, however, that to start yoga with kids it is advisable to take the help and guidance of experts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates