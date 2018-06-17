Why leave the cute outfits to your pet alone, when you can join the fun too?

Twinning is no more a trend exclusive to humans, here're people enjoying it with their pets!

Drishti Harchandrai with Angel Harchandrai. Pic/Bipin Kokate

There's nothing more adorable than seeing your pet in a dapper bow tie or shirt. Truth be told, you've probably caught yourself wishing you could join in on the fun too. There are Mumbaikars, however, who go the extra mile and enjoy twinning with their pets. If you wish to as well, there are a couple of places in the city where you can get your fashion fix. One such place is Worli-based pet store, Heads Up For Tails, where the Twinsie collection features matching outfits for pet moms and their pooches. Depending on what your canine best friend is comfortable with, there are several prints and colours to choose among either bow ties, bandannas or shirts. "Pet parents can then opt for a matching top, lounger pants or jumpsuit that will be made to order in the same cotton fabric," says franchise owner Sanjana Chinai.

Got a fussy feline or pooch who hates clothes? Dadar resident Gauree Pai has just thing for you, then, with her pet accessories line, Amari. Find this graphic designer on Instagram or Facebook for bright scarves in rich tussar silk and mul cotton that even the most finicky pet can enjoy. "The scarves have a button fastening that's both secure and comfortable for the pet," says Pai. While the scarves already feel luxe, for those who like a little extra flourish, you can even get your pet's name embroidered on the scarf.

A surprise present

Drishti Harchandrai, 15, had no idea what was happening when her brother handed her a pair of Tartan pants and asked her to wear them. Then she came out and saw her three-year-old Labrador Retriever, Angel, in a matching shirt. "Oh my god, it was so cute!" says Harchandrai. "All my friends fell in love with the concept. Every time they come over, I show off our twin outfits, and they beg me let them take pictures."

As the teenager gushes about her pooch pal, her brother, Nirvaan, looks on fondly. "I had seen an ad for a twin collection on social media. I thought Drishti would like it, as she's always dressing Angel up. I got Angel's shirt in her size right away, and then gave my sister's measurements. Her pants were ready in a week. Now, there are lots of impromptu photoshoots," he says. And does Angel enjoy it? Drishti pipes in, "Oh yes, she loves the attention. As soon as she sees her shirt — and she knows it's hers — she knows something fun is about to happen. Either we'll go for a walk, or there'll be a photo shoot. It's really easy to put the shirt on her as well."

Birthday twins go road tripping

My dog, Duke, and I both have our birthdays in August. I got twin outfits for us so that we can wear it during our birthday celebrations," says Aditi Deshpande, 32, an aerial silk instructor from Mahim. After spotting an ad for a twinsie collection on Instagram, Deshpande couldn't wait till August to order the matching outfits. "Since we're saving the outfits for our birthday celebrations, we've only worn them once. My mum and neighbours loved it; they thought our matching outfits were really cute. But there were also quite a few people who were taken by surprise. They had no idea that dogs can also wear clothes," she says.



Aditi Deshpande with Duke. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Deshpande has grand plans for the Gingham twinsies. "For our birthday, Duke and I are going on a road trip to Bengaluru to pick up my husband, and then on to Coorg. We're going to wear our matching tops and my husband is already looking up ideas for pet-and-mom photoshoots." "For us, Duke really is like our own child. It's cute that he has his own clothes and that I can twin with him."

Twinning in art and life

Ink artist Dipali Meher, 41, and her six-year-old cat Jhingu have always had a matching aesthetic. "I paint in black and white, and Jhingu is a perfect match for my art," laughs Meher. From twinning in art, Dipali and Jhingu have now taken to twinning in life as well, with their matching scarves made by her close friend and pet accessories designer, Gauree Pai. "I had asked my friend to make a scarf for Jhingu, but it looked so lovely, I said I wouldn't mind wearing one myself. Both Gauree and I wore scarves that matched our pets, and everyone really liked it," she recalls.



Dipali Meher with Jhingu. Pic/Ashish Raje

Jhingu took a little time to get used to the scarf, but she is comfortable in it now, she adds. "We put on our scarves whenever there is a special occasion, or when guests come over. It's Jhingu's birthday on July 10, and we're going to twin again. Jhingu goes from looking like a regular cat to a royal one. It's fitting, because she already walks like a queen," quips Meher. But it's not just about showing her cat off, she adds, "It's a way to feel even closer to her, like she truly is my baby."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates