Why Meghan Markle's sister is upset with her?

One of soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle's family member is not happy with her, as the Suits star has allegedly not invited the relative concerned and her family for the May 19 wedding. The actor's estranged half-sister, Samantha Grant, has filed a complaint against Markle, claiming that the latter has ignored the family for her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry, according to the Fox News.

"At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family," Grant tweeted on Wednesday. "I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family."

Grant also claimed that she and Markle are 15th cousins with Harry. "And it's not only Meg who is 15th cousin to Harry. My brother and I are also. I was the first born Markle to my father. Exclude the [Markles] from this wedding would be highly inappropriate," Grant tweeted on Thursday.

Along with the tweet, she also posted a family tree, which she claimed was of Markles, to prove that they are related to the royal family. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old is busy with her wedding preparations and soon she may permanently move into Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace along with Prince Harry.

However, when she was just a star, Markle had been visiting London to promote her legal drama series. She would often stay at Grosvenor House apartments in Mayfair and called it her favourite property. "I can give you the most honest answer; it's my favourite property I've ever stayed at," Meghan had said in an interview with Jumeirah magazine in 2015.

"I'm very fortunate that I have the luxury of staying at so many amazing places, but the service, and being able to stay somewhere where it feels like home, where every need is anticipated, it's all fantastic. I really love it here and I'm happy to be staying. I'm even happy that I don't have to fib."

The service apartments by Jumeirah Living are located on Park Lane in Mayfair. There are 130 residences within the building, including four London Suites and four Penthouse Suites. Apart from 24-hour room service, the guests can also avail in-residence spa and beauty services. They can also exercise at the fitness centre and enjoy food at the restaurant, The Atrium, so it's no wonder Meghan Markle was such a fan.

