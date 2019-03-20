Why modern diet includes jeera, cinnamon, lemon, mint water

health-fitness

It is well said that you can live much longer without food but you can't live without water. Human body comprises of around 60 percent of water and undoubtedly it is the most important ingredient to maintain the healthy functioning of the body. With the changed lifestyle, people are increasingly following modern diet plans to keep themselves nourished and healthy.

Of late, these modern diets include a lot of water drinks to sustain their healthy diet. Consuming water flavoured with mint, jeera, lemon, cinnamon, oranges, green tea, fresh fruits or vegetables etc. not only increases the vitamin content and taste but also helps to detox and add to the metabolism of the body.

Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre explores some vital points on why there is an increased demand for water drinks in today's modern diet:

Weight loss and body detox

Drinking plain water to burn the calorie intake can be sometimes hard and boring. Adding a dash of lemon or fresh fruits to plain water aids in refreshing and enhances the taste of water. Also, flavoured water contains the necessary vitamins needed for the body. It boosts metabolism and helps your body to flush out the toxins. The micronutrients and the antioxidant properties present in mint, green tea and cinnamon help to maintain a healthy immune system. It also acts as a fat burning agent and keeps the skin healthy and glowing.

A plethora of health benefits

Modern diet plans aim for a fit and healthy body. These water drinks don’t just reduce the calorie count but have a plethora of health benefits attached to them. While the citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, berries etc have Vitamin C in abundance, these also have anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory agents to counter the effects of unhealthy bacteria, germs, etc that harm the skin. Herbs like mint, celery, etc purify the blood, destroy the free radicals and provide coolness to the body. Fibrous water fruits like Watermelon, are fat free and also help in controlling the cholesterol levels. Unlike plain water, these fruity drinks can bring in a variety of benefits that soothe the taste and nourish the body.

Healthy substitute for other drinks

We all lead a sedentary lifestyle. This leads to added cups of coffee/tea during the days. Too much caffeine and sugary drinks can have adverse effects on the body. It increases the blood sugar levels, toxins and can also lead to bigger health hazards. Switching to the water drinks cuts down on the caffeine and sugar load while quenching the thirst in a way that suppresses appetite and makes one feel fuller. These indeed serve as energy boosters promoting better-looking skin, a healthier working of the organs and bringing more activeness.

As summers are knocking the door, the water drinks flavoured with some herbs or fruits can enhance taste, give you your daily water intake while nourishing your body for good! Are you sipping on some now?

