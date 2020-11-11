4 reasons natural, Indian chocolates are perfect post-pandemic Diwali gift

Diwali is one of the most widely loved festivals of India and that’s why we add extra thought and emotions to our Diwali gifts. However, selecting gifts for family and friends could be a confusing and tedious task. So, what if we told you that there is one product that will make for an elegant and emotional Diwali gift for all your loved ones? Chocolates! They are universally loved and make for a very personal gifting selection when compared to mass-produced items. And this time, add a bit more thought to them by going natural. Try natural, made in India chocolates which are not only a cut above the rest in terms of taste but also represents the greater value of sustainability.

Here are 4 reasons why natural chocolates will be the perfect gift for a post-pandemic Diwali:

1. All natural ingredients

Fabelle La Terre

One of the premium chocolate brands in India ITC Fabelle has launched their new, natural chocolate, La Terre and it could be just the right Diwali gift this year. La Terre is an “earth positive” chocolate which is made with only two Indian ingredients; cacao from the mountains of Idukki, Kerala and forest honey from Coorg, Karnataka. La Terre is preservatives, lactose, glutens, and chemicals free. Its ingredients are locally sourced which make it environment friendly and is not excessively processed which makes it healthier than the rest.

2. Natural flavours

Diwali will be a low-key affair this year since we are still dealing with a tough time. Through the pandemic a lot has been said and discussed about the environment, sustainability and responsible consumerism. Therefore, by purchasing natural and clean chocolates you will be a part of a greater change. Also, this will also give you chance to enjoy the flavours of a natural food item. La Terre is chemical free and uses organically grown ingredients. Chef Tanvi Chandrawarkar of Fabelle says La Terre has flowery and earthy notes with a mildly bitter after taste of a typical dark chocolate and the warmth of honey which makes it unique in terms of taste and also safe, health wise.

3. Overall gifting quality

Natural chocolates are of superior quality because they are free from all chemicals. La Terre take it’s a notch higher by being 100 per cent organic. Its packaging is made of wood sourced from ITC’s afforestation programme which makes it a completely natural and clean product. Officials at Fabelle believe that India has a strong penchant for premium chocolates and La Terre will make premium chocolate loves fall in love with its quality and packaging. No to mention, you will completely free of guilt and will be making a substantial stride towards responsible consumerism.

4. Health benefits

Chocolates are known to be rich in antioxidants and regulate blood pressure. But Praline helps in balancing your cholesterol levels, and reduces the risk of diabetes and obesity. You can eat natural chocolates without worrying about weight gain or bad cholesterol.

So, this year when you buy La Terre for Diwali, think of it as a gift not only to your loved ones but also to the environment. Big changes occur with small decisions it’s best to start with something sweet. This Diwali mark a new journey towards change and sustainability with a homegrown premium chocolate, La Terre.

