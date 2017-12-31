Why no appraisal of LG's job, wonders AAP

Taking digs at Lt Governor Anil Baijal for "constantly" interfering in the government's works, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said there was a need to a assess the work done by him in last one year

There is no answerabilty or accountability of LG despite all the powers that he is authorised to exercise," AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said at a media conference.

He said that powers given to the Lt Governor were in the areas of land, police and public order, and he "snatched" the department of services. "LG has made a big contribution in scoring the number one position in the fight against crimes," he said in a sarcastic comment. "Every time, there is a crime happening against women, children or senior citizens, the inefficiency of police is justified saying there is a shortage of staff. "But new recruitments are not being organised despite High Court orders," he said.

Bhardwaj said Baijal had a chance to make a contribution by filling up the 14,000 vacancies in police but he "didn't do anything". "In July, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Lt Governor to plan to fill up the 37,000 vacancies in the government. "We have constantly been asking them about these but there haven't been any answers from LG office, " he said. He criticised the Lt Governor, who is the chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), for not conducting any operations against unauthorized construction "across the city".

Bhardwaj also complained about the quality of newly constructed DDA flats. "The government depends on DDA for space to build schools, hospitals, Mohalla clinics and bus depots. "We were not given even a single piece of land by them to build Mohalla clinics last year," he said. "He (LG) shows as if he is taking a number of measures for road safety, sanitation etc by calling for meetings and by tweeting his pictures from the various sites and the venues. "In reality, nothing is being done on his part in strengthening the police, in monitoring the MCDs, in conducting investigation against bureaucrats. "The LG has failed in playing the constitutional responsibility on him. The only power he exercises is the power to interfere," he claimed.

