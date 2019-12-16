Why no support for gay relations?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I don't really have any concerns. What I do have is a normal question about why we can't encourage homosexual relationships. Are they something we should ban? Instead of just degrading them, we must support homosexuals and their right to freedom.

— Ashish N

There are a few million other people who think just like you and share the same beliefs. Luckily, the law is beginning to acknowledge these rights too. We are moving towards equality and, although the path may sometimes seem slow and long, we will get there eventually. Until then, each of us can do what we can to offer everyone the kind of freedom we have long taken for granted.

My friends say I have a strong ego that gets in the way of having healthy relationships. I don't apologise for things even if they are my fault and expect everyone to agree with me on the smallest of issues. I know this is a problem, but I like to think I have to be strong to help people in my life be better versions of themselves. Should I just agree with my friends and start being more agreeable? Isn't this a kind of compromise on how I want to live my life? What should I do?

The fact that you think being agreeable is a kind of compromise shows that your ego continues to drive your interactions with people a lot more than it should. Your friends are presumably on your side and give you feedback based on your behaviour. If you are at fault, and are aware of this, what exactly do you gain by refusing to accept a mistake? Why should you decide how people are to be better versions of themselves? You can choose to accept or reject what your friends say, of course, because that will always be your prerogative, but it sometimes pays to take healthy criticism on board.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

