Why North Korea is angry at NSA Bolton?

John Bolton

US National Security Advisor John Bolton has previously said it would be "perfectly legitimate" to carry out a pre-emptive strike on North Korea. In media interviews over the weekend, Bolton said North Korea could follow a Libyan model of nuclear disarmament — Libya gave up its weapons' programmes in the early 2000s and normalised relations with the US.

However, during the 2011 uprising against Colonel Gaddafi's regime, Western powers intervened in Libya in favour of the rebels, and Gaddafi was captured and killed. North Korea has in the past suggested that Libya may have escaped Western military intervention had it kept its nuclear weapons programme.

