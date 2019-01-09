Why not Salman Khan, instead of Vivek Oberoi?

bollywood

Politician Omar Abdullah was reacting to the first look of Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi biopic, which has Vivek Oberoi playing Modi

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan

Yesterday, politician Omar Abdullah's hilarious tweet left netizens in splits. He wrote, "Life is unfair. Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modiji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata (sic)."



Omar Abdullah

Abdullah was reacting to the first look of Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi, which has VO playing Modi. Wonder what Sallu has to say about it. Add to it, his history with VO!

Life is unfair Dr Manmohan Singh got someone of the calibre of Anupam Kher. Poor Modi ji has to settle for Vivek Oberoi. Salman Khan hota toh kya maza aata. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 8, 2019

Titled as PM Narendra Modi, it stars actor Vivek Anand Oberoi. The tagline reads, "Deshbhakti ki meri shakti hai". The film's poster was launched in 27 languages. Talking about his film director Omung Kumar said his biopic will also highlight how a man with limited experience first managed Gujarat, and then the entire country.

A mere two hours before the first look of Vivek Anand Oberoi as Narendra Modi from an upcoming biopic on the Indian PM was unveiled, Paresh Rawal sat before us reiterating a statement he made six months ago: "No one can pull off the role better [than me]." While the senior actor had announced his film early last year, he is yet to zero in on a director for the project.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates