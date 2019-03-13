Why play national anthem in theatres?, asks Pawan Kalyan

regional-cinema

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan has said that standing up in cinema theatres when the national anthem is played out is not a test for one's patriotism.

Pawan Kalyan

South star Pawan Kalyan wonders why the national anthem is played in cinema halls. Addressing a gathering of students at Kurnool, he said that one goes to a theatre for entertainment.

"Playing of the national anthem (in cinema theatres)... is it done to showcase your patriotism in cinema theatres? You go to a cinema theatre to throw flowers and if you listen to the national anthem at that time.... how will you feel?"

"I go to the theatre to watch cinema for entertainment. But what if that entertainment becomes a test for my patriotism? Cinema theatre is not a test of my patriotism. Rowdyism is prevailing in the society and stopping or preventing that is a test of my patriotism. Whether or not I can prevent bribery is the test of my patriotism," the Jana Sena Party (JSP) president added.

Kalyan's JSP is likely to contest the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections along with CPI and CPM. Earlier he had supported the TDP-BJP alliance in 2014 elections but announced his disassociation with TDP and BJP.

