Why Rs 2-crore fine should not be imposed, National Green Tribunal to PMC

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGTs) Western Bench on Tuesday has issued a notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner, seeking to know why Rs 2-crore fine should not be imposed on it for failing to submit an action plan to dispose of the legacy waste of 2.5 Million Tonnes at Uruli Devachi and Fursungi villages.

The bench of Justice S P Wangdi and expert member Nagin Nanda had issued the notice on July 11. The case will be heard again on Wednesday.

"We are extremely disappointed in the manner in which the PMC has proceeded in the case. The fact that no action plan has been filed before us in terms of the order passed on November 18, 2017, which was recorded on the submissions made on behalf of the PMC, amounts to gross violation of the order," the bench said.

The bench said that the corporation had submitted that it could come up with an action plan to handle the mixed waste at the sites (Uruli Devachi and Fursungi) to put an end to the incoming waste within a time frame. The bench also said the corporation had said that the action plan will be furnished before the Tribunal on or before December 15, 2017, and copies would be furnished to MPCB and other contending parties.

However, the bench said that the counsel for PMC hasn’t submitted the action plan. It said Suresh Jagtap, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, PMC, has called for Expression of Interest (EoI) in respect of bio-mining of the waste at both sites on June 19, 2018.

