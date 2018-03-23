Why Sushmita Sen walked barefoot in Udaipur

Sushmita Sen saved herself from embarrassment with this cool trick!



Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was in Udaipur recently for a fashion gala. While entering the venue at a five-star hotel, one of her heels gave way. The cool Sush saved herself from embarrassment by chucking her footwear. As she was wearing a floor-sweeping lehenga, no one noticed the missing shoes. That's some quick thinking from Sush.

Last month, Sushmita regally floated down the ramp on "Umrao Jaan" hit song "In aankhon ki masti" wearing a lehenga, glittering choli and diaphanous dual dupattas by brand Kotwara by Meera and Muzaffar Ali at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018. It was a delight to watch her. Sushmita looked no less than a bride with million dollar smile when she showed her elegance on the runway while taking the walk.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates