Why the callous treatment of contract labourers?

About three dozen contractual labourers working as ambulance drivers and their assistants at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) fire station have raised concerns over not being provided with protective gear. This personnel handle suspected Coronavirus patients landing in the city and ferry them to hospital. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, they have been doing the job without face masks or hand sanitisers.

A prominent report in this paper highlighted how one ambulance driver said that since the Coronavirus outbreak, the passengers suspected to have contracted the virus are sent to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli in the ambulance. These employees assist them to board the ambulance and alight at the destination. Some of them, sneeze and cough in the ambulance.



It is shocking that these contractual labourers have not been provided with the most basic protective measures. This is exploitation at best, and criminal at worst. When we pride ourselves on being 'ready' to fight the virus and claim that we have isolation spots ready plus whatever else is needed for combatting COVID-19 why do we forget this most elementary measure? Or, is it overlooked because these are contractual labourers with no rights?

How difficult is it to equip your staff who are in the frontline of COVID-19 with something like masks and hand sanitisers? These companies who put these men in direct contact with suspect patients must be held criminally liable for neglect. It is shameful that this issue had to be brought to light by the media.

We have to take into account the high stress levels that these employees are working under. They drive an ambulance, under such mental tension, there is also the very real possibility that they cannot do their job to the best of their ability. This will be dangerous for others on the road, too. Wake up and take action, authorities.

