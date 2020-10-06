Why the period of September-October is lucky for Tiger Shroff

With a combination of talent, versatility and a challenging spirit, Tiger Shroff has created a special place for himself in the industry. Be it his high octane action sequences or his complex dance moves, the actor has levelled his game up with every project. The star made a splash with this debut song 'Unbelievable' and the song is topping the charts for all the right reasons.

His track 'Unbelievable' was recently released and the amount of appreciation and love fans have showered on it, is Unbelievable. It a strange coincidence that the period of September-October has always been a boon for Tiger. Shroff won accolades for his marvellous performance as Khalid in 'WAR'. The movie went onto being the Blockbuster for 2019 and saw the biggest opening of Rs 52 crore on day 1.

WAR just turned one and it was this time last year that the movie was the talk of the town. This year with Unbelievable, Tiger has captured yet another market - the musical world and his vocal chops were a pleasant surprise for his fans. Be it his voice or his ultra-smooth dance moves, Tiger has won our hearts. The success of his song and WAR both truly justify that anything is possible for Tiger. Particularly, the period of September - October does seem luckier.

Tiger Shroff's craft has shown a remarkable upward growth. Having diversified his talent, Tiger can easily be termed as an all rounder - ace dancer, phenomenal singer and an versatile actor. For all the right reasons, currently Tiger is the most in-demand actor.

Adding more to make this Unbelievable journey- a supremely memorable one, Tiger Shroff kickstarted a social media challenge to thank his fans. 'Unbelievable' has been sung by Tiger Shroff and produced by Gaurav Wadhwa of Big Bang Music. On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for yet another high octane action movie - Heropanti 2 and we can't wait to see what's new for the viewers.

