Why this Parsi comedy staged on Jamshedi Navroze is a must watch

A new Gujarati comedy staged on Jamshedi Navroze, will see the Scotland Yard give chase to a Parsi cafe owner for a mistaken robbery

Since 2012, it's been a tradition of sorts for writer and director Meherzad Patel to stage a Parsi comedy at Tata Theatre on Jamshedi Navroze. "Considering it's not even a public holiday, we've always wondered if people would brave traffic to come and watch us," he says.

That in the last five years, they never experienced a dull house, only goes to show how much the Parsi community in the city looks forward to the comedies by Patel's Silly Point Productions. This year, Patel, who is currently on "daddy duty", took a backseat and handed over the baton to Danesh Khambata, who has written, directed, as well as acted, in the new Navroze offering, Sahebji Sohrabji.

The play, says Patel, is set in London, where Soli Sohrabji, played by Danesh Irani, owns and runs a Parsi Irani cafe, predictably called Sohrabjis. His business is in decline due to his wife Banoos's dream of becoming a famous singer and performing in the cafe every night. each time she performs, he loses a patron. Hence, he and his team resort to dubious activities under the guise of running the place. They steal artefacts from well-known places and people in england and smuggle them to India, until one day they mistakenly steal the Kohinoor diamond. That's when the Scotland Yard gets involved. "A major part of the script was written on the spot by the actors. We have been laughing all through the rehearsals. Now, it's time to crack the audience," Khambata says.

When: : March 21, 5 PM & 7.30 PM

Where: : Tata Theatre: NCPA, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point

entry: Rs 300 - Rs 1,500

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates