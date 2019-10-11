Why this photo of kids playing carrom inspires Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra's latest Twitter post from his 'Whatsapp Wonder Box' is here to inspire you. On Friday, the business tycoon tweeted a photo of children playing carrom and the post went viral in no time. The photo shows young children playing carrom on a square drawn on mud and not an actual carrom board.

What an inspiring photo to see in my #whatsappwonderbox this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination... pic.twitter.com/WYYu1ohX84 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2019

This heartwarming image has left netizens inspired and nostalgic. "What an inspiring photo to see in my Whatsapp wonder box this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination...!" Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The group of five children have drawn mud holes in the four corners of the sqaure which act like pockets to hold the coins.

Meanwhile, they have replaced the carrom discs and striker with bottle caps. The post has garnered nearly 3,000 retweets and over 16,000 likes. People have also been sharing their views. One user said, "Beautiful. Young minds are not deterred by constraints or difficulties and find ways to remain happy," while another user commented, "First time i looking such type of inovation.its really inspiring."

How netizens are reacting to the innovative idea:

It's true that India isn't poor in knowledge and imagination, but how many of these get a chance to showcase their talent if they are financially poor. Jobs are also given to most on Waasta not knowledge and talent. Be the change. — Mustafa - ÙÂÂÂÂ ØµØ·ÙÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂ (@muhfat) October 11, 2019

Wow this is simply awesome next time on the beach must enjoy Carom and probably a gane of chess too would be beautiful by the Beach side ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Thank you for sharing Sir your WA wonderbox is like a Pandora's boxðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Fida (@Fida64372315) October 11, 2019

And they're using bottle caps for carrom menðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ But sir, I feel India cannot be called a developed nation until each and every citizen has the basic need met, i.e. food, clothing and shelter...I see only one boy in the pic is wearing a shirt...that's really sad — Anjali Misra (@Janjiee) October 11, 2019

Love the innovative positive spirit of these little ones ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) October 11, 2019

Guess the lack of facility is what made them creative..so definitely creative

Look around - most of the greatest inventions or innovations happened when faced with hurdle and one decide to Accept no Limit. — Sayantan Mukherjee (@sayantantantani) October 11, 2019

Oh wow! That is some creative thinkingðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ These kids (or who ever designed the above) needs to be lauded, recognized & encouraged. — Vivek SoodðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@vikisood) October 11, 2019

Spirit and style of game decides the nature of the person.This soil board again showcasing the power of game,togetherness &love in India. — Richa Arya ãÂÂÂÂ¢ãÂÂÂÂªãÂÂÂÂ£ ãÂÂÂÂªãÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂãÂÂÂÂ£ (@richaaryaindian) October 11, 2019

