Why this photo of kids playing carrom inspires Anand Mahindra

Updated: Oct 11, 2019, 16:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The photo shows young children playing carrom on a square drawn on mud and not an actual carrom board.

The picture shared by Anand Mahindra shows children playing carrom made of mud
Anand Mahindra's latest Twitter post from his 'Whatsapp Wonder Box' is here to inspire you. On Friday, the business tycoon tweeted a photo of children playing carrom and the post went viral in no time. The photo shows young children playing carrom on a square drawn on mud and not an actual carrom board. 

This heartwarming image has left netizens inspired and nostalgic. "What an inspiring photo to see in my Whatsapp wonder box this morning. Incontestable evidence that India has zero poverty of imagination...!" Anand Mahindra tweeted. 

The group of five children have drawn mud holes in the four corners of the sqaure which act like pockets to hold the coins. 

Meanwhile, they have replaced the carrom discs and striker with bottle caps. The post has garnered nearly 3,000 retweets and over 16,000 likes. People have also been sharing their views. One user said, "Beautiful. Young minds are not deterred by constraints or difficulties and find ways to remain happy," while another user commented, "First time i looking such type of inovation.its really inspiring."

How netizens are reacting to the innovative idea:

