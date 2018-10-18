WI opener Evin Lewis pulls out of India tour due to personal reasons

cricket

Lewis had recently declined a central contract offered by the Cricket West Indies, potentially making him more available for leagues around the world, following in the footsteps of Chris Gayle and other stars from the region

Gayle, who is playing the Afghanistan Premier League in Sharjah, had already made himself unavailable for the five ODIs and three ODIs in India. Lewis' would have come handy in India, having played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He has two ODI hundreds in 35 games and as many in T20 format in just 17 matches.

Kieran Powell will be Lewis' replacement in ODIs and Nicholas Pooran in the T20s. Uncapped pacer Obed McCoy has also been drafted into both the squads. "Powell and Pooran have been asked to replace Evin Lewis in the ODI and T20I squads; while McCoy will replace Alzarri Joseph, who remains under observation for his return to full fitness," read a Cricket West Indies statement. The five-match ODI against India begins in Guwahati on October 21.

