Widespread rainfall in Mumbai, Konkan: India Meteorological Centre

mumbai-rains

The India Meteorological Centre predicted widespread rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan regions from Tuesday till Thursday

Representational image

The India Meteorological Centre on Sunday predicted widespread rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan regions from Tuesday till Thursday. However, the Marathwada region, generally considered Maharashtra's foodgrain-producing hub, will have a dry spell till Wednesday and then receive showers in isolated parts, it added.



Pic courtesy/India Meteorological Department

Weather Forecasting & Warning based on 0830 IST dated 16.06.2019 pic.twitter.com/g8zXnCN3g6 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 16, 2019



Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra will receive low to medium intensity showers in some pockets, it said, adding that these would be the first showers of the south-west monsoon.

South-west monsoon in the state, where several tehsils are reeling under drought, has been delayed this year. Day four of the rains in the city and suburbs was no less troublesome than day three, no thanks to Cyclone Vayu. Four people were injured in tree fall incidents on Thursday, while in Thane a hoarding collapsed in the strong winds near the railway station. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Also Read: Mumbai: Andheri colony locals shudder at tree breaks

Mother and child hurt In the first incident of injuries, Saiman Ballappa, 7, and his mother Sulochana Balappa, 45, were hurt near Jose Compound in Sahar village when a tree fell on them. The injured duo were immediately taken to the R N Cooper Hospital. Saiman's hand was fractured while Sulochana sustained injuries to her head and shoulders. While Saiman has been admitted, it is learnt that she took discharge against doctor's advice.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Top five news stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Powai police arrest pervert ex-professor for stalking, harassing student

The Powai police on Saturday arrested a man who formerly worked as a professor at a premier engineering institute in the city for allegedly sending lewd messages and videos to one of his ex-students. The accused, identified as Vijay Deshmukh, had been fired from the institute in 2018 following the student's complaint to its women's cell. But he resurfaced in her life recently after she returned from South Korea, following which she filed a police complaint against him. (Read more)

Mumbai trashes BMC's 'successful ban' claims as city vendors still use banned plastic

Life is plastic and fantastic for Mumbai once again. While the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been making tall claims regarding the effective implementation of the plastic ban, a test drive by mid-day at various markets in the city has revealed a very different picture. Close to a year since the state implemented the ban, plastic bags are still being freely handed out in the open market. (Read full story)

Female leopard that attacked two kids found dead in Thane

The decomposed carcass of a 10-year-old female leopard that attacked two children a couple of days back, was found in the forest patch in Murbad, Thane on Saturday. The children were attacked when they had gone to the forest with their grandmother to collect firewood and fruits in Karpewadi forest on Friday afternoon. (Read full story)

Mumbai: A year and Rs 3.34 crore later, Gokhale Bridge opens up

Almost after a year since repair work started, Andheri's Gokhale Bridge was fully opened to the public on Sunday morning. The work, which started in July last year after the cantilever footpath on the southern end of the bridge collapsed, was carried out at a cost of R3.34 crore. Soon after the incident, Western Railway (WR) had undertaken a safety audit of the bridge with help from IIT-Bombay, following which major repair and strengthening works had been identified. (Read full story)

Maharashtra radiologists to join doctors' stir

The Maharashtra State Branch of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (MSBIRIA) has decided to support the striking doctors in West Bengal. To show their solidarity with them, members of the association have decided to shut all radio-diagnostic modalities like sonography, X-ray, CT scan, MRI etc for 24 hours across the state from 6 am today. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates