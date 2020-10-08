Widower in Punjab ends life after killing his three kids

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Dejected over the death of his wife owing to cancer, a widower in Punjab hanged himself after killing his three minor children, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Hamirgarh village in Bathinda district on Wednesday evening.

The accused was identified as Beant Singh, 35. His three children were in the age group of one to six years.

Police said Singh, who earned his livelihood by driving a rehra (wooden cart), was depressed after his wife died in August.

A suicide note said he was upset over his wife's untimely demise.

