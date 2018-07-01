Wife and baby come first for England star Fabian Delph

The midfielder, 28, who has 13 caps, on Friday flew to England from Kaliningrad after playing in the 0-1 defeat to Belgium on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency

England midfielder Fabian Delph took an early ticket back home to be with his wife Natalie, who is expected to give birth to their third child. The midfielder, 28, who has 13 caps, on Friday flew to England from Kaliningrad after playing in the 0-1 defeat to Belgium on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Delph had known the issue could arise when he was originally chosen for the World Cup squad, saying that his wife was "tough; she's from the county of Yorkshire so she can deal with it."

However, he also thanked coach Gareth Southgate for giving permission for his return to be with his wife as she gives birth. "Gareth Southgate has been fantastic; there is nothing more important than my family for me," said Delph, who is expected to fly back after the birth to continue work as England look to book a place in the quarter-finals with a win over Colombia on Tuesday.

