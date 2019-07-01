Wife asks for Rs 30, husband electrocuted her and gives triple talaq

crime

According to the victim, her husband and in-laws thrashed, electrocuted and divorced her over Rs 30

Representational image

A 30-year-old woman was given triple talaq by her husband after she asked him for Rs 30 from him to buy vegetables on Saturday. The accused identified as Sabir 932), also thrashed his wife with a screwdriver. The incident took place in the middle of in Raoji Market in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on June 29. The police have booked the husband for allegedly divorcing his wife by triple talaq following a heated argument over Rs 30. According to the woman, he allegedly lost his cool and thrashed her when she asked him for Rs 30 to buy vegetables.

The victim, Zainab, lived with her husband in Nai Abadi Mohalla in Dadri with their three daughters and a son. "On Saturday evening, my husband Sabir, brother in-laws Zakir and Idris, sister in-law Sama and mother-in-law Najjo thrashed me. They also gave me electric shocks with a wire," she said. "My husband divorced me by triple talaq, spat on my face and ousted me from the house," she added.

The victim's brother Rashid stated Zainab called her parents, who live about one kilometre away for help following the incident. "We reached there and found that her in-laws had thrashed her. We took her to a local hospital for treatment and then filed a police complaint," Rashid said. According to the Hindustan Times, a case has been registered against the accused and his family members under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). "We have arrested Sabir and produced him before Dadri city magistrate. He was released on bail on June 30. The other family members named as accused are absconding," an officer stated.

The victim meanwhile, moved back to her parents’ house with her children. Police also stated that the victim was sent for a medical examination and the allegation of electric shock was not established in the medical report and the accused was unavailable for comment.

