Wife beats diabetic husband with washing bat after he refuses to eat potato curry

A man filed a police complaint against his wife for allegedly beating him after he refused to eat the potato curry she made for dinner. The alleged incident took place on Friday night in Ahmedabad's Vasna area. In his complaint, the man said that he refused to eat the curry as he is diabetic and his doctor had advised him to avoid potatoes.

The man identified as Harshad Gohel (40), is a father of four daughters and a resident of Sorainagar in Vasna. In his FIR, Gohel said he and his wife Tara Gohel, the accused, had frequent quarrels. On Friday, when Gohel asked Tara about what has she cooked for dinner, she said potato curry and chapattis, reports Mumbai Mirror.

"I objected to this and asked why she made potato curry even when she knew it wasn't good for his health. This did not go down well with my wife who began abusing me," Gohel alleged in the FIR. When Harshad told Tara not to abuse him, she rushed to the bathroom and came out with a washing bat and started beating him.

It was only when Harshad began screaming for help that his family members rushed to his aid and rescued him. Harshad was immediately taken to VS Hospital in the Ellisbridge area where the doctors found a fracture on his right shoulder. After a medico-legal case was filed at the hospital, the Vasna police began an investigation and booked Tara for causing hurt and uttering abusive words.

