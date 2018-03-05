Wife booked after poisoning husband in New Delhi

A woman has been accused of murdering her husband by allegedly poisoning him in Delhi

A woman has been accused of murdering her husband by allegedly poisoning him in Delhi. The woman has been arrested along with an accomplice at Mandir Marg police station circle,' said the Deputy Commissioner of Police. According to the DCP, an unknown male was admitted to RML Hospital in an unconscious condition. However, no external injuries were found.

'On contacting the phone number and the address of the person, who admitted the deceased, was later found incorrect. However, she was traced with the help of CCTV footage and registration no. of the car as Mrs KV Rama and the deceased was identified as D S Murti, her husband,' said the DCP.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that during interrogation accused Rama confessed to killing her husband by poisoning. 'Autopsy was conducted and the doctor also suspected death due to alleged poisoning,' he added.

